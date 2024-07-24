Jhanak is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that premieres on StarPlus and produce under Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Watch this full episode on StarPlus.
Today’s episode, July 24, 2024, starts with Jhanak finishing her practice and asking Guru Ji if she can assist Pallavi in the kitchen. However, Guru Ji tells her that if she wants to win the dance competition, she needs to practice more. Jhanak tries to convince him and eventually agrees.
In the next scene, the Basu family and family members discuss continuing Anirudhha and Arshi’s marriage. They want to complete the rest of the incomplete marriage ceremony. Arshi doesn’t feel interested and tells the family not to invite many people to the program. Later, family members encourage her, assuring her that everything will be okay. They also state that she will be able to start dancing again in a few days.
Later, Jhanak and Pallavi come to the kitchen, and suddenly, Pallavi starts to taunt her, telling her that if you want to stay here, then you have to stay as a maid. She also insults Guru Ji, saying he has no sense. Pallavi says Guru ji considers anyone talented and makes them feel they are the only ones who will win the competition and comments on it.
In the next scene, while drinking water, she gets choked and gets hiccups. Suddenly, Pallavi comes to Jhanak and tells her to prepare the food for everyone. She wants to keep her in the house as a maid. Pallavi also warns her to follow her words; otherwise, she will remove Jhanak from the house. Keeping Jhanak in the kitchen, Pallavi heads out to go shopping.
Later, Jhanak is accused of stealing money from Pallavi’s room. Pallavi insults Jhanak in many ways and informs the other two participants about the accusation. She also searches Jhanak’s bag without asking her but finds nothing. Later, Guru Ji discovers that Jhanak is accused of theft; he gets angry and finds the bag in Pallavi’s room. Guru Ji later tells Pallavi to apologize, but she refuses.