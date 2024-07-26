The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 249, airing on July 26, 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) informing Guruji that she will get it in a few minutes. Guruji asks if she had breakfast or not, but Jhanak lies to him and tells him that she is not hungry. Later, Guruji asks Pallavi why she didn’t have her food. Pallavi replies by saying that and making excuses. By listening to her, Guruji scolds her and comments on it.
In the next scene, Jhanak and Guruji enter the auditorium, where all eyes are on her. Jhanak, feeling the weight of the competition, tries to hide her fear. Guruji, sensing her tension, tries to comfort her.
At the Basu’s house, Arshi is taken aback by the romantic setup in Aniruddha’s (Krushal Ahuja) room. She then boldly questions him about the truth behind the wedding incident, creating a moment of suspense. Aniruddha, caught off guard, deflects her questions.
In the next scene, Jhanak suddenly stands alone. Abhijeet comes to her and tells her that he needs to talk to her about something. Later, Jhanak asks him back curiously why he wants to talk to her. Abhijeet gives some tips and comments on staying alert during competitions. Later, Abhijeet’s girlfriend comes to her and starts insulting her.
In the next scene, Arshi asks Aniruddha if he loves somebody else as he loves Arshi. By listening to this, Aniruddha feels tensed and asks what are you asking about, and she repeats the question, but Aniruddha does not answer Arshi.
Later, All the participants ragged on Jhanak, and suddenly, the show manager came to Jhanak and asked them what was going on. He further added that it was she who thought Jhanak was the main reason behind the fight and commented on her.
Arshi tells him that she is aware that he loves Jhanak. Jhanak gets reprimanded when she isn’t at fault, and Rudra isn’t around to save her. Arshi tells Anirudh that he is helpless to be with her. If he had a choice, then he would have accepted Jhanak. He denies it. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
