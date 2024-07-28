StarPlus show Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 251, airing on 28th July, 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) enjoying the performances of the contestants at The Star Dancer competition. Rudra’s other contestants plan to spoil Jhanak’s performance, and soon, they decide to ruin her outfit for the dance.
On the other hand, everyone enjoys food, whereas Appu goes missing. Anjana informs about this to everyone but no one volunteers to search for Appu; instead, Anjana gets to hear taunts. Trisha asks to look in Jhanak’s room, which surprises Arshi. Everyone tries to convince Arshi that it isn’t Jhanak’s room, but she used to stay there. At the same time, Trisha promises not to talk about Jhanak. At the same time, Bipasha reveals that Jhanak did wrong with them.
Hearing this, Aniruddha gets furious. He reveals that nothing Jhanak did wrong to us, but everything happened to her during her stay in the house. Arshi gets upset, witnessing Jhanak’s importance in the house. Later, Anjana calls her husband to look for Appu. Appu joins a spiritual ‘Rath Yatra’ to offer water to Lord Shiva.
Later, Rudra’s students spoil Jhanak’s outfit so that she will fail to perform better. Brij Bhushan planned this conspiracy against Jhanak. Later, he defames her when she comes to take blessings from her Guruji, Rudra.
On the other hand, Aniruddha decides to look for Appu. Shubo tries to stop him, but Aniruddha denies it. Meanwhile, Trisha indulges in a mean argument with Anjana and her husband regarding family.