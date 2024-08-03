The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 257, airing on August 3, 2024.
In today’s episode, Guru Ji and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) converse. Jhanak helps Rudra enter the dance competition auditorium, and Rudra asks her to sit. Following Brij Bhushan’s instructions, a staff member asks Jhanak to leave the auditorium, but Rudra intervenes and prevents it from happening.
In the Bose house, Aniruddha’s family rally around Arshi, encouraging her to participate in a dance reality show. Despite her lack of enthusiasm due to a previous accident and bitterness about her life, they believe she still has a chance to win. Even with Srishti’s promise to support her as a guest, Arshi doesn’t feel excited about competing, but the family’s unwavering support is palpable.
Later, Arshi refuses to participate in the dance competition, but Shrishti urges her to reconsider, telling her that she should participate because no one else can. Arshi says she doesn’t feel energetic anymore. Aniruddha reassures her by promising he will be there for her and manage everything.
In the next scene, judges and producers watch Jhanak’s dance performance footage. They stated it was an accident and spoke to the costume department, and they mentioned that no one could enter the costume section without their permission. Guru Ji interrupts and says that Jhanak’s dress has been cut, but no one agrees. Brij Bhushan also asks why anyone would do this to Jhanak and comments on it.
Once again, the Bose family members encourage Chhoton to marry Mrinalini. However, he is hesitant to be involved in her life because he feels he lacks direction and purpose in his own life. His internal struggle is evident as he grapples with the idea of marriage, feeling unready and financially unstable.
Lastly, Guru Ji comes to Jhanak and tells her they must leave from here, and Jhanak agrees. Later, Jhanak is visibly tense about the allegation against her, her mind consumed with thoughts about it. The episode ends on a note of her deep concern.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.