The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 258, airing on August 4, 2024.
In today’s episode, the main producer confronts Guru Ji and questions why he has supported Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) when she is actually guilty. The producers ask how to make a public apology, but Jhanak refuses to apologize to Brij Bhushan. Instead, the show producers insist that Jhanak apologizes on national television. However, Guru Ji firmly states that he won’t allow Jhanak to apologize when she didn’t do anything wrong. Brij Bhushan is offended by Jhanak’s behavior and publicly humiliates both Jhanak and Guru Ji, resulting in them losing their positions. Jhanak’s reputation is ruined, and she loses hope of furthering her career.
Later, One of the judges abuses Jhanak into reading a written letter while standing on the stage, revealing to the audience that Jhanak made a mistake. The judge also stated that she would not accept this proposal and that they would destroy Guru Ji’s career. Jhanak becomes perplexed by these unexpected situations and can’t decide, so she gives shocking expressions.
In the next scene, all the family members pressure Chhoton to agree to marry Mrinalini. His family is eager for the marriage and is disappointed by his reluctance. When Ajanta mentions Chhoton’s marriage, Appu becomes excited and expresses her desire to marry someone. When her mother inquires about the person she has in mind, Appu mentions Lalan’s name. Everyone is surprised by Appu’s choice, and she is scolded for her impulsiveness.
Lastly, After hearing from Brij Bhushan and other judges, Jhanak steps onto the stage to apologize. Guru Ji is taken aback by this sudden decision, as he doesn’t want Jhanak to degrade herself in front of everyone. However, Jhanak decides to leave the dance reality show, exposing all of Brij Bhushan’s hypocrisy. The end.
