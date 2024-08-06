StarPlus‘s show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Pictures, continues entertaining the audience with gripping storylines. The show casts Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 260, airing on 6 August 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) finishing her performance. When the host questions the judges’ reaction, they say they can’t say a word, which builds the tension. However, the judges reveal that Jhanak’s performance left them spellbound. Jhanak and Rudra become happy. In contrast, Brij Bhushan and the other contestants don’t like this. Brij Bhushan awaits the storm that is coming for Jhanak.
Later, Srishti, along with Arshi and Aniruddha, came to Mumbai for the dance competition. Brij Bhushan meets Srishti, shares everything about Jhanak, and asks her to be careful. Srishti reveals that Arshi does not know about Jhanak’s participation in the dance competition. Soon, Arshi and Aniruddha come to the dance competition academy, where Brij Bhushan fears Aniruddha as he knows the truth about Jhanak and his relationship. Brij Bhushan encourages Arshi for the dance performance while Arshi gets worried.
On the other hand, Rudra motivates Jhanak with a positive phrase. Jhanak feels confident and heads for preparation. Meanwhile, other contestants jealous of Jhanak call her and plan a new conspiracy to make her lose. Appu meets her friend and asks him to take her to the function where he will be singing. But Appu’s friend denies it. Later, she asks her friend for marriage, and Appu’s friend is shocked.
Other dance competition contestants plan a new conspiracy against Jhanak. They spike her drink so that she cannot dance. Aniruddha and Arshi attend a dance competition show where Arshi questions Aniruddha whether he knows about Jhanak’s whereabouts, but he denies it. Arshi does not believe in Aniruddha even though he tries to make her understand that what Arshi is thinking about is nothing like that.