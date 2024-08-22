Sony Sab’s popular show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under the production house Hats Off Productions. The audience sees nail-biting drama every day in Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) life. After Kunjbala’s confrontation, Pushpa decides to take a stand for her family. On the other hand, Malkani makes a new plan against Pushpa to oust her from the school authority.
Pushpa Impossible Written Update Episode Number 692, 22nd August 2024
In the upcoming episode, Pushpa and Dilip reach Ashwin and Dipti’s house. After announcing her decision to take Swara to Chawl, Pushpa and Dilip bring Swara to Chawl. However, Pushpa indulges in an emotional argument with Sonal, Kunjbala, Dipti, and Manish before taking Swara with her. At the same time, Kunjbala’s plan, along with Manish, is working.
Prarthana comes and shares a sweet dish with Dipti; a moment of camaraderie is seen building between the two Bahus of Pushpa. Kunjbala expresses her pov with Manish. Dilip and Pushpa travel with Swara, and a small bond unfolds between them.
Mansi calls Dilip to inform him about her marriage. Dilip gets emotional, and Pushpa notices this. At the same time, Jugal notices and tells Dilip to go. Pushpa talks highly of Mansi and sees an extremely touched Dilip. Later, Pushpa makes a master plan for Independence Day. She reaches School and presents her 15th August “Plan” to Malkani. Malkani has spun his own web to trap Pushpa and Nanavati. He accepts Pushpa’s plan but smiles silently. Malkani conspires against Pushpa.