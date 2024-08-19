Zee TV‘s show Rabb Se Hai Dua, produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani, and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles. Check out the full episode 579, which aired on August 19, 2024.
In today’s episode, Kaiyaat tells other family members to find out about her son Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar); otherwise, she’ll die, but listening to this, everyone consoles her. Later, Farhaan gets a call from Armaan and asks him if he kidnapped Subhaan, but he doesn’t tell him the truth. He comments on him and tells him to cut the call.
Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) consoles Kainaat and says that if the kidnapper wants money, they’ll give it to them. She promises Kainaat that she’ll bring Subhaan back home. By listening to this, Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) gets jealous, and everyone gets emotional.
In the next scene, Subhaan starts to come to his senses, he calls Farhaan over and headbutts him defiantly. Subhaan tells Farhaan that his evil plans will never work, no matter what. Furious, Farhaan strikes back, claiming he’s in control and will take what he believes is his. Undaunted, Subhaan smiles, mocks Farhaan, and belittles his threats, doubting his ability to do any real damage.
Later, Farhaan threatens Subhaan that after getting the money, he’ll kill him; Subhaan replies that a dirty drain worm, where he is born then he will die there only and comment on it. Later, Subhaan comments about Farhaan’s dad and says that his father was poor and kidnapped Subhaan to pay the bills. By listening to this, Farhaan gets physical and threatens him not to go on his dad, but he denies it and says that he’ll talk about his dad and comment on it.
Lastly, Ibaadat cries for Subhaan, saying that she feels good when he is around and that she’ll not feel good without him. She gets emotional thinking of him and tells him to come back home. She also states that if whatever happens to him happens, then she’ll die and cry a lot. End.
Credit: Zee5
Please watch this episode on Zee TV.