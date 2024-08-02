Udne Ki Aasha, the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions, has been an engaging drama. The show stars Neha Harsora as Sailee and Kanwar Dillon as Sachin in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 144 of 2nd August 2024.
The episode starts with Sachin (Kanwar Dillon) trying to control Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) anger. She is perplexed by the whole thing and concerned about her mother. Later, Sachin tries to divert her concern and make her feel good. He also says he has had a relationship with her mother and comments on it. Later, Sailee hugs and kisses him on the cheek, creating a romantic sequel.
Later, Akash enjoys his time with Riya while sitting on the bike in the parking lot. Akash makes a taunting conversation about Riya’s not knowing how to drive a scooter, and suddenly, Riya notices that he is taunting her, gets angry at him, tells him that she knows how to ride, and comments on it. By seeing Akash and Riya talking, Shakuntala sees them sitting in the car and gets angry.
In the next scene, Roshni feels disgusted by the last incident. When Tejas comes into her room, she confronts him about how he could forget to tell her. Tejas tries to manage the situation, but Roshni feels disturbed by Renuka’s weird behavior. Srikanth understands Renuka’s behavior. On the other hand, Renuka overhears the conversation and gets shocked.
Sachin returns home and asks Tejash to return the money. Tejash states that he will either return the money or book the ticket for everyone, as he also wants to go to Andaman with his family. Renuka mocks him, suggesting he should visit the zoo, as that’s the proper place for him. Sachin again requests to give the money back, and then Roshni intervenes, saying they will return it on the 10th of this month. However, Sachin is not willing to tolerate any further delays.
Renuka mocks Tejas and tells him to return the money. Tejas and Renuka make plans, hide that he is jobless, and comment on it. Renuka says that he will find a job for himself, start giving money to his home, and comment on it.
