StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the recap of episode 1382, which aired on August 15, 2024.
In today’s episode, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) gets kidnapped, and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Rohit leave to find Abhira. Armaan and Poddars return home as they learn the location, and Armaan calls Dadi Sa Kaveri while entering the house. Later, Dadi Sa Kaveri comes out of her room and asks why he is calling her.
Later, Armaan expresses his concern, and he asks Kaveri if she has seen Abhira and also if Abhira is kidnapped. He tells her that Abhira is at home. Kaveri replies by saying that this kidnapping is done by her. Listening to this, Armaan and the others are shocked, and he shouts at her, saying, “What?”? Kaveri tells her to calm down and says she can listen to and comment on his voice.
In the next scene, Kaveri mocks Armaan and says he has become a shouting man staying with Abhira. Armaan basks at her by saying that because of this, she kidnapped her and also states what has she done to this house. Later, Kaveri shouts at him, says that Abhira has made her life difficult, and comments on it.
Later, Armaan insists to Kaveri that he wants to meet Abhira. Later, Kaveri calls her, and suddenly, she comes downstairs. Later, Kaveri twists the story by saying that at Poddar’s house, everything happens as per rules and regulations. She makes a shocking reaction and says that she wants Abhira and Armaan to get married and comments on it.
Kaveri takes Armaan’s hand and Abhira’s hand and gives Abhira’s hand to Armaan, seeing that everyone is happy. Later, Abhira and Armaan tell Kaveri to accept them by her wish, not by force, and comment on it. Later, Kaveri brings a sweet box as a ritual and gives a silver coin to lord Ganesha. Seeing this, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) is sad.
Lastly, Abhira goes to meet Manish Goneka to share this good news. They share sweet moments, and Abhira gets emotional and hugs Manish Goneka. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
