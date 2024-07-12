Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the show under the Director’s Kut Productions.
In today’s 12th July episode, Abhira notices Ruhi trying to give Armaan her lunch, but Abhira insists that Armaan must eat the lunch given by Vidya.
They have lunch together, and Armaan jokingly asks Abhira what she likes about him: his eyes, smile, or everything. Abhira shyly tells Armaan to eat quietly, which creates a romantic sequel.
Meanwhile, Swarna advises Ruhi to move on and forget Armaan because Abhira and Armaan love each other, and that’s a fact.
After lunch, the court hearing begins, and Abhira presents CCTV footage. Armaan argues that the road lights were faulty, making it impossible to see anyone, and Ruhi didn’t intentionally cause harm.
Later, Abhira suddenly recalls Armaan’s private admission that Ruhi’s car was faulty that day. She reveals this in court, shocking Armaan. The judge orders a car inspection and schedules the next hearing.
After the court hearing, Armaan scolds Abhira for disclosing private information. He says she can never be a lawyer like Akshara. Abhira returns home, and later on, Kaveri taunts her with a toffee, saying she broke Armaan’s trust.
Manish gives Armaan a last chance to save Ruhi and leaves. Ruhi, still hoping to be with Armaan, confides in him after therapy, but he tells her to move on and forget him.
In the outhouse, Abhira waits for Armaan and asks where he is, but he doesn’t respond. Later, Armaan accuses Abhira of breaking his trust and compares her to Sanjay, shocking Abhira.