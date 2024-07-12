Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the show under the Director’s Kut Productions.

In today’s 12th July episode, Abhira notices Ruhi trying to give Armaan her lunch, but Abhira insists that Armaan must eat the lunch given by Vidya.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 July: Abhira Fights Case Against Ruhi, Armaan Accuses Abhira For Breaking His Trust 906369

They have lunch together, and Armaan jokingly asks Abhira what she likes about him: his eyes, smile, or everything. Abhira shyly tells Armaan to eat quietly, which creates a romantic sequel.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 July: Abhira Fights Case Against Ruhi, Armaan Accuses Abhira For Breaking His Trust 906370

Meanwhile, Swarna advises Ruhi to move on and forget Armaan because Abhira and Armaan love each other, and that’s a fact.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 July: Abhira Fights Case Against Ruhi, Armaan Accuses Abhira For Breaking His Trust 906371

After lunch, the court hearing begins, and Abhira presents CCTV footage. Armaan argues that the road lights were faulty, making it impossible to see anyone, and Ruhi didn’t intentionally cause harm.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 July: Abhira Fights Case Against Ruhi, Armaan Accuses Abhira For Breaking His Trust 906372

Later, Abhira suddenly recalls Armaan’s private admission that Ruhi’s car was faulty that day. She reveals this in court, shocking Armaan. The judge orders a car inspection and schedules the next hearing.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 July: Abhira Fights Case Against Ruhi, Armaan Accuses Abhira For Breaking His Trust 906373

After the court hearing, Armaan scolds Abhira for disclosing private information. He says she can never be a lawyer like Akshara. Abhira returns home, and later on, Kaveri taunts her with a toffee, saying she broke Armaan’s trust.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 July: Abhira Fights Case Against Ruhi, Armaan Accuses Abhira For Breaking His Trust 906374

Manish gives Armaan a last chance to save Ruhi and leaves. Ruhi, still hoping to be with Armaan, confides in him after therapy, but he tells her to move on and forget him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 July: Abhira Fights Case Against Ruhi, Armaan Accuses Abhira For Breaking His Trust 906375

In the outhouse, Abhira waits for Armaan and asks where he is, but he doesn’t respond. Later, Armaan accuses Abhira of breaking his trust and compares her to Sanjay, shocking Abhira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 July: Abhira Fights Case Against Ruhi, Armaan Accuses Abhira For Breaking His Trust 906376