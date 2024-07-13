Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the show under the Director’s Kut Productions.
In today’s 13th July episode, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) believes Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) outbursts are a result of Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) influence. Armaan claims Abhira fails to understand due to her doubts and reassures her that nothing is happening between him and Ruhi. He expresses his frustration in constantly trying to convince Abhira.
Kaveri’s (Anita Raj) words ring true for Abhira, causing her to break down. Vidya (Shruti Panwar) encourages Abhira to open up about her feelings. Confused, Abhira asks what is happening. Vidya advises her not to repeat Armaan’s past mistakes. She urges Abhira to move on and hold onto Armaan tightly.
Abhira decides to drop the case, and the judge agrees, acknowledging that she was right about Ruhi. Jaya questions why Abhira is willing to give up the case, but she insists on settling outside of court.
Manish (Sachin Tyagi) apologizes for his behavior toward Abhira, and Armaan is impressed by her actions and even congratulates her.
As Abhira searches for Armaan, Kaveri eagerly awaits the news of Armaan’s victory, unaware that Abhira has already defeated him. Vidya stands up for Abhira and tries to make Kaveri understand her perspective before it’s too late.
Despite Vidya’s efforts, Kaveri still holds a grudge against Abhira. The Goenkas rejoice over Ruhi’s triumph as Surekha commends Abhira for dropping the lawsuit.
Memories of Armaan flood Ruhi’s mind, prompting Manish to note her lingering feelings for him. Later, Madhav and Vidya intervene by sending Armaan to Abhira, who pleasantly surprises him.