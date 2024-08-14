StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the recap of episode 1381, which aired on August 14, 2024.
Poddar Family Is Busy With Teej Celebration
In today’s episode, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) asks Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) to visit the temple. He decides to wait for Abhira before time runs out. Ruhi decides to stop Abhira from marrying Armaan. Kaveri asks the Poddars to start the veneration. Manisha asks Ruhi to join the veneration. Kaveri asks the Poddars to celebrate the Teej and claims that Armaan never thought about the family. Madhav takes a stand for Armaan. Kaveri refuses to ruin the festival for Armaan and asks Rohit to light the lamp along with Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani).
Armaan Gets Excited For Wedding
In the next scene, Armaan makes an Aarti Thali and arranges the marriage at Radha Krishna Mandir. Later, Poddar performs Teej Pooja at home. Later, Abhira thinks about Armaan and Poddar and whether they will accept her and cries a lot.
Abhira Receives Dadisa Blessing For Marriage
In the next scene, Abhira’s red dupatta goes to Kaveri by air, and Abhira says that she got Ashirwad mil Gaya and takes ashirwad of Poddar’s and teases Ruhi and says that anger is not good for her health and leaves from there. Later, Abhira calls Armaan and informs him that she is coming to marry him, and both get crazy and laugh and get excited.
Abhira Gets Kidnapped
Later, Manisha and Poddar leave for Radha Krishna Mandir for Armaan and Abhira’s wedding. Later, Abhira gets kidnapped as Armaan gets a call from her. He gets broken and tries to find Abhira. Later, Poddar consoles him and comments on it. Rohit also goes with Armaan to find Abhira. By seeing this, everyone gets emotional. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.