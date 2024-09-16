Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the StarPlus show produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with major dramas and nail-biting twists. Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 17 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Kaveri confronts Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and questions him about whether he will be happy after marrying Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) after knowing such a big truth. Vasudev also taunts Abhira that she doesn’t deserve to have a family. Manish doesn’t like the harsh words, and he says everyone’s heart here is made of stone. He takes Abhira with him, and Abhira bids adieu, saying to herself that her journey with Armaan was this much only.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update
In today’s episode, Armaan wins the challenge given by his cousins and proves his love for Abhira, creating a joyous moment. Then, everyone starts dancing, enlightening the mood. Manish and Armaan take care of Abhira and adore her while she enjoys her time on the swing. Then, Manish begins to apply Mehendi on Abhira’s hands, and Ruhi gets jealous and leaves.
As Ruhi steps forward, she finds Abhira’s blood report and sees it. Ruhi is shocked to see the reports, and in an intense moment, she feels the urgency to reveal this news. Ruhi goes to tell the truth to Kaveri, but she then decides to share it with Armaan. Ruhi asks Armaan to come with her for some time as she has something very important to tell her, which Abhira oversees.
Armaan agrees to Ruhi’s request, and they meet in a lonely place. Ruhi consoles Armaan that everyone is with him, but Armaan shares that he has Abhira and needs no one else. On the other hand, Abhira feels uneasy, so she steps ahead to go to Armaan and asks his cousins to handle the situation.
Ruhi makes a shocking revelation that Abhira can never become a mother, leaving Armaan devastated. Armaan cries and takes time to process the reality. However, he doesn’t trust Ruhi, and then he gets confirmation from his family doctor. Ruhi tries to instigate Armaan and break his marriage with Abhira, but he orders Ruhi not to share the news with Abhira. At the same time, Abhira arrives. She questions Armaan, but he stays confidential. Abhira tries to find the truth, and then Armaan convinces her to listen to the truth later on.
Soon, Armaan and Abhira come, and Kaveri taunts Armaan for sticking to Abhira all the time. Abhira goes to get her Mehendi completed, and Kaveri asks Armaan if he got Abhira’s report.
Will Armaan marry Abhira? Well, that time will tell us that.