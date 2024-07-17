Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the show under the Director’s Kut Productions. In today’s 17th July episode, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) asks Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) if she doesn’t want to marry him because of Kaveri (Anita Raj). Abhira decides to convince Kaveri. Armaan says Kaveri will never accept their relationship. Abhira and Armaan argue. Armaan asks Abhira if she wants to marry him or not. Abhira says she loves Armaan. Armaan tries to convince Abhira to marry as he fears losing Abhira. Abhira asks Armaan not to fear losing her. She dreams about her wedding with Kaveri’s permission. Armaan gets upset with Abhira.
Later on, Vidya praises Abhira for choosing family. Abhira says she can’t lose her family. Vidya worries about Armaan and asks Abhira how they will handle Armaan. Abhira says Arman will calm down once his anger melts. Ruhi overhears Abhira and Vidya’s conversation. Vidya says Armaan loves Abhira and can leave the house anytime and asks Abhira not to separate Armaan from the family. Abhira makes a promise to Vidya. She remembers Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and decides never to separate Armaan from the poddars.
In the next scene, while reading the paper, Manisha says Kaveri’s life is going to change according to astrology. Kaveri talks about her health. Manisha says Kaveri will find something missing. Rohit enters the hospital to see Kaveri. Manisha tells Kaveri that the family’s equation will change. Later, the nurse stops Rohit.
Sanjay (Siddharth Vasudev) apologizes to Kaveri. Kaveri refuses to talk to Sanjay. Sanjay says he can’t see Abhira; thus, he plans. Kaveri accuses Sanjay of being careless and regrets accepting Sanjay as her son-in-law. Kaveri says Sanjay betrayed her. Later, Sanjay tries to convince Kaveri. Kaveri asks Sanjay to leave the room, and she thinks her children left her. Kaveri thinks everyone is supporting Abhira only.
Rohit hides from Aryan, Krish, and Kiara and checks out at Kaveri. Kaveri is stunned to see Armaan and Abhira. Kaveri asks Armaan why he visited her. Armaan and Abhira refuse to marry, against Kaveri’s wishes. Armaan asks Kaveri if she will come back home.
The poddars ask Kaveri to return home as Abhira and Armaan’s marriage has halted. Kaveri decides to return but refuses to accept Armaan and Abhira’s relationship. Armaan holds Abhira’s hand tightly. Ruhi is shocked.