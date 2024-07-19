The television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the series under the Director’s Kut Productions.
In today’s 19th July episode, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) asks Krish who brought the Kadha Prasad for Kaveri. Krish denies that no one has bought Prasad for them and asks Armaan why he is worried about this. Armaan tells Krish that nothing happened, just asking, and Krish goes from there.
Later, Kiara comes to Kaveri to give her medicine. And Kaveri asks Kiara if someone came into her room yesterday. Kiara replies that she and her father came to check Kaveri’s BP. Kaveri (Anita Raj) asks anyone who came at midnight, and then Kiara denies that no one came to her room. By listening to Kiara and Kaveri’s conversation, Armaan is stunned.
Armaan learns someone is trying to come near Kaveri and runs to Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Suddenly, she meets him and asks about Prasad, who bought it for Kaveri. Armaan tells Abhira that no one from the family has bought Prasad and also says that this is the work of an outsider and tries to hurt Kaveri.
Later, Abhira tells Armaan to check the Hospital’s CCTV footage. Both get into the auto, and Manish sees them together later. He tells Ruhi to forget Armaan. Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) replies that this is not easy for her. Later, Manish states that Armaan loves Abhira, and she, too, loves him.
In the next scene, Abhira and Armaan reach the hospital and ask the nurse about the incident. They learn that Rohit came to see Kaveri. Later, Later, Manish and Ruhi get into a small car accident and notice that Rohit is in the driving seat and injured. They are stunned by this.
Later, Armaan and Abhira reach home and try to talk to Kaveri about Rohit; suddenly, Ruhi comes there. Kaveri asks Ruhi why she is disturbed and points out at the car. Later, they all know that Manish and Ruhi have bought Rohit back.
Later, Armaan cries emotionally when he sees him and recalls old memories with him. Madhav also dives into emotions, and Armaan tries to console him. Kaveri thanks God for bringing Rohit back. Later, all family members get emotional when they see this.