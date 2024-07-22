The television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the series under the Director’s Kut Productions.
In today’s 22nd July episode, Armaan, in a heartfelt moment, apologizes to Rohit and tries to explain why he kept his relationship with Ruhi a secret. However, Rohit, in a fit of emotion, rejects Armaan’s explanation, calls him a stepbrother, and makes harsh comments about it.
After listening to this, Madhav gets angry and tries to slap Rohit, but Kaveri comes in the middle to protect him and warns Madhav not to touch him. Kaveri tells Rohit to go to his room and rest.
After the incident, all family members left, but Abhira wanted to come inside the house and walked in the direction of the house. Seeing her, Kaveri tried to shut the door. Suddenly, Abhira put her hand in the middle of the door. Kaveri asked her why she was here. Abhira replied that she wanted to talk to Rohit but denied meeting him.
In the next scene, Armaan cries and recalls the sweet memories of him with Rohit, but he can’t control his emotions and cries a lot. Later, Abhira comes to Armaan, tries calming him down, and tells him not to cry.
Later, Ruhi, in a moment of frustration, decides to leave and seeks solace at her friend Shivali’s house. However, in a display of unity, the family tries to convince her that running away is not the solution. This scene leaves the audience with a sense of hope for the family’s future.
Finally, in a moment of truth, Abhira reveals to Rohit the family’s reaction to his accident. She tells him that the news of his accident had left the family in shock and that they were all heartbroken. Rohit is stunned upon hearing this.