StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has ruled over audiences’ hearts for 15 years due to its unique storyline and has remained in the top 5 television shows. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode 1390, which aired on August 23, 2024.
In today’s episode, tension rises as Abhira searches desperately for a missing ring, unaware that Ruhi has hidden it to frame her. Ruhi plans to discredit Abhira out of revenge for losing Armaan to her. Meanwhile, Kaveri criticizes Abhira and refuses to give her the bangles, while Armaan defends her. Vidya steps in to support Abhira despite Kaveri’s objections.
As Abhira struggles with anxiety and plans to confess about the ring, Ruhi hides it in the kitchen, creating further suspicion. Armaan plans a romantic proposal, but Abhira feels unworthy and prepares to reveal the truth about the ring to the Poddars.
In the next scene, as the Engagement ceremony begins, Abhira talks to Armaan about the lost engagement and comments on it. Later, Armaan replies that they will do two engagements, one between them and one with their families, which motivates her and brings a smile to her face. Abhira then asks how it is possible without an engagement ring and comments on it.
Later, Ruhi aggressively tells herself that she has to tell Kaveri Dadi everything about the engagement ring. Later, Armaan calls Vidya and tells her to hold his engagement ring. Vidya and everyone are mesmerized by the engagement ring. Ruhi sees the ring and is shocked, as she has stolen it. She says that Armaan is shocked that the fake and real rings are in Ruhi’s hands. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.