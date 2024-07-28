StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, the audience has seen engaging dramas. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1364, 28th July 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) convincing Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) to wear pads on her knees or she will get hurt. But Abhira denies it, and they indulge in cute moments. At the same time, Ruhi gets jealous of Abhira and Armaan’s closeness. Soon, everyone steps out to leave for the Kabaddi match, but Manisha’s leg gets sprained, and Aryan worries about the 7th player in the team. Then Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) agrees to play the game, which makes Dadisa happy, while Armaan and Abhira are surprised.
Later, when the Poddar family enters the game zone, the Desi Boys’ captain taunts Dadisa, saying that she has come to see her team lose. But Dadisa gives a fitting reply and advises them to save their energy for the game. On the other hand, Kiara decides not to play, getting afraid of the opponent.
Later, Manish comes to meet Ruhi and is surprised by witnessing the Kabaddi match. Ruhi hugs Manish and greets him. Soon, Abhira also meets Manish and praises him. She convinces Manish to play with them, but Ruhi denies it. However, Manish agrees to play.
Soon, the matches start, and Rohit loses the toss. First, the Desi Boys’ captain, Ravindra, gets one player out from Poddar’s team. While in the second round, Manoj loses the chance. After two rounds, the Poddar team stands on zero while the Desi Boys score 2. Later, Randip comes, and Abhira, with the help of Manish, traps him, gaining one point. While Rohit (Romiit Raaj) also gets one point for the team. A moment comes when Rohit and Armaan come close but then ignore each other. Both the teams score 2 points each.
Later, Abhira sent three Desi Boys players back to the pavilion. However, only four members remain on the Poddar team, and only two remain on the Desi boys. Later, Ravindra dismisses Abhira. At the same time, Armaan praises Abhira’s efforts. Later, Ruhi goes to get the last point, but she pretends to faint and loses the point. Lastly, Ravindra comes, and Armaan catches him. But he gets into difficulty with this, and everyone asks Rohit to help Armaan. After thinking for some time, Rohit helps Armaan and Poddar’s family win the match.
On the other hand, Rohit and Armaan hug each other, normalizing things between the brothers. At the same time, Abhira and Vidya become happy.