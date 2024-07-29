StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1365, which aired on July 29, 2024.
In today’s episode, Sanjay informs Kaveri that Abhira has arranged for Rohit (Romiit Raj) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) to reconcile. Kaveri acknowledges that Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) has made a good decision. Sanjay expresses concern that Rohit will once again prioritize Armaan over everything else, and he believes it’s ideal for Rohit and Armaan to get back together. Suddenly, Rohit pushes away Armaan after the game, leaving everyone shocked.
Later, Abhira instructs the other team to apologize to Aryan. Manisha expresses gratitude to Abhira for assisting Aryan and the other students. The Poddars commend Abhira for her actions, leaving Kaveri stunned. Afterward, Armaan embraces Abhira and takes her in his arms, which causes Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) to feel jealous.
Abhira notices Armaan’s wound and becomes worried. Ruhi is also concerned about Armaan. Rohit suggests that Ruhi should go to Armaan if she still loves him. Abhira asks Rohit why he is upset with Armaan. This makes Rohit furious, and he tells Ruhi to stay away from him. Ruhi becomes upset upon seeing Armaan and Abhira, and eventually, Abhira leaves with Armaan.
In the next scene, Madhav comes to Rohit’s room and applies ointment to his wound. Rohit gets emotional, and Madhav later explains it to him, but Rohit doesn’t listen and comments on Armaan and Ruhi’s relationship.
Later, Armaan learns that Abhira has planned everything to bring Rohit and Armaan close. Armaan asks Abhira why have you done this? Abhira replies by saying that she loves him, and that’s why she did that. By seeing Armaan and Abhira together, Ruhi gets jealous and teary.
Lastly, Abhira calls Ruhi in the outhouse and shows childhood memories of Armaan and Rohit. Ruhi is stunned by this. Ruhi aggressively tells Abhira that they are separated because of her. Later, Abhira replies to Ruhi by saying that the habit of living in the past is yours, not mine, and commenting on it.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
