StarPlus‘s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1367, which aired on July 31, 2024.
In today’s episode, the conversation begins with Abhira and Kaveri. Abhira (played by Samridhii Shukla) tells Kaveri she doesn’t trust Ruhi. Later, Kaveri tells Abhira that she believes Abhira is concealing her vulnerabilities under the guise of Ruhi and emphasizes the importance of trust in their relationship. Abhira responds to Kaveri by stating that the foundation of their relationship is strong, and that’s why she faces the storm (referring to Kaveri), takes Armaan, and returns to the outhouse while maintaining eye contact.
In the subsequent scene, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira share a deeply emotional conversation about their relationship. They make heartfelt promises to each other, creating a poignant and intimate moment that resonates with the audience.
Later, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) is pouring water into a glass in the kitchen. She recalls Kaveri telling Rohit to think about his relationship with Ruhi and to start their life together again. By recalling this, the water starts falling out of the glass. Suddenly, Manisha sees that and comes to her, stopping Ruhi from pouring more water into the glass. She compares Ruhi’s life with falling water and comments on it.
In the next scene, Rohit (Romiir Raaj) tells Sanjay that the client does not agree with the condition. Sanjay manipulates Rohit. Armaan says that Sanjay will ruin Rohit’s career. Rohit says he gets a second-hand thing and taunts Ruhi. Ruhi asks Rohit to stop misbehaving. Manish slaps Rohit and asks him to stop treating Ruhi badly. Manish says that Rohit and Armaan ruined Ruhi’s life. Ruhi asks Manish to stop fighting, but Manish says Ruhi is still thinking about the Poddars and calls them ungrateful. Manish decides to return Ruhi, but Kaveri says Ruhi can’t go. Ruhi decides to go back to the Goenka house.
In a pivotal moment, Kaveri expresses her belief that Rohit should be given a chance to mend his relationship with Ruhi. However, Rohit’s decision to end his marriage shocks both Kaveri and Vidya. Meanwhile, Manish’s decision to have Abhira represent Ruhi’s case carries significant weight. The audience is left to ponder the implications of these crucial decisions.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.