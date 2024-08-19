StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode 1386, which aired on August 19, 2024.
In today’s episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) pray to God for Rakshabandhan. Kaveri wraps a gift and, excited to meet her sister-in-law, shares her joy with Manisha. Vidya and Manisha start getting ready for the guest, while Kaveri mentions she hired a professional chef. Krish and Aryan look forward to enjoying the delicious food and creating fun moments.
In the next scene, Manish tells Surekha that Anupama will visit them, and Surekha is thrilled. When Anupama arrives at the Goenka house, Manish and Surekha warmly welcome her. Anupama calls for Nandita to help her, and Manish notices that Anupama is having trouble walking. Anupama reassures Manish not to worry and comments on it.
Later, Kaveri greets Leela and Vanraj warmly. The Poddars are surprised by their close relationship. Kaveri meets Vanraj, and Leela complains about not being informed earlier. Kaveri asks her not to be upset with Rakshabandhan. Krish, Aryan, Charu, and Kiara are amazed by Kaveri’s polite behavior. Kaveri introduces the Poddars to Leela. Abhira also says that she called Anupama and talked to her, and Vanraj gets angry, calling Anupama like a shadow.
In the next scene, Anupama and Manish enjoy Anupama’s cooking together. Meanwhile, Kaveri is worried because the chef she hired had an accident. Abhira decides to help Kaveri and calls Manish for assistance. Anupama learns about Abhira’s problem and decides to help as well. Leela demands that Kaveri bring the food, adding to Kaveri’s stress. Abhira and Anupama impress the Poddars with their efforts. While Armaan praises Abhira, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) gets upset with Manish for always helping Abhira.
Further, Anupama and Abhira praise her and comment on their relationship. Later, Anupama tells Abhira to give them a break as he wants to make something for them, but suddenly, Armaan comes to the kitchen and gets romantic with Abhira after seeing them; Anupama gets awkward.
In the next scene, Abhira gets emotional while talking to Anupama. Suddenly, Abhira opens up about her name-changing condition, Kaveri. Anupama tells Abhira that her name is important and tells her not to change it. Later, Ruhi overhears their conversation, says Anupama provoked Abhira, and decides to tell Kaveri about this.
At lunchtime, Anupama comes to Kaveri and tries to convince her not to change Abhira’s name. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) finds out about Kaveri’s plans and confronts her. Kaveri becomes angry at Anupama for supporting Abhira. Abhira stands up for herself. Leela accuses Anupama of causing trouble everywhere. Armaan says he will also change his name if Kaveri changes Abhira’s. Later, Kaveri mocks both Anupama and Abhira and comments on them.
Lastly, Abhira and Anupama stand firm on their self-respect. Armaan admires their strong stand. Abhira, Ruhi, and Anupama dance together. Anupama encourages Abhira to tie a Rakhi to Ruhi, strengthening their bond and creating a heartwarming connection. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus