Mukta Barve is one of the most popular and classy personalities of the Marathi regional film industry. Not just that, she is a recipient of seven Maharashtra State Film Awards one for Best Debut and the other six for Best Actress in different plays and films.

Some of her best works include the likes of Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3, Smile Please, Aami Doghi, Jogwa, Rudram, and many more. Barve had her first acting role in the play Ghar Tighancha Hava, just after having completed school. Later, when she moved to Mumbai, she got her first commercial play, Suyog’s Aamhala Vegle Vhayache in 2001.

The actress has also been a part of plays such as Aamhala Vegle Vhayache, Dehbhaan, Student, Hum To Tere Aashiq Hain, Rang Nava, Lovebirds, Codemantra. She was honoured with the awards of Best Actress in the Experimental Theatre of the year at Alpha Gaurav Puraskar 2005, Best Actress in Commercial Play of the year at Maharashtra Times Awards 2006, and Best Actress in Commercial Play of the year at Zee Gaurav Puraskar 2008.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.