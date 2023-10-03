Movies | Releases

TEASER RELEASE: NIKHIL MAHAJAN DIRECTED 'RAAVSAAHEB' – A GAME-CHANGING ENVIRONMENTAL THRILLER

The much anticipated Marathi film “Raavsaaheb,” which was announced earlier is finally here. The trailer of the a spine-tingling thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats was released. Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan, known for his exceptional work in Marathi cinema, “Raavsaaheb” is set to be a game-changer in the genre of environmental thrillers.

Featuring a star-studded ensemble cast, including Mukta Barve, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Sonalee Kulkarni, Rashmi Agdekar, and Jitendra Joshi, “Raavsaaheb” showcases the leading faces of Marathi cinema, ensuring that this film is set to be a colossal blockbuster. The film is produced by Planet Marathi of Akshay Bardapurkar, Blue Drop Films of Nikhil Mahajan, Josh Studios of Seher Bedi, Sandeep Basu, Suunil Jain, Swapnil Bhangale and co-produced by Nehha Pendse Bayas.

Shot extensively in the Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, “Raavsaaheb” takes viewers on a gripping journey into the heart of nature’s mysteries. The screenplay, crafted by Nikhil Mahajan himself, in collaboration with Prajakt Deshmukh and Shripad Deshpande, promises a story that will both haunt and intrigue audiences.

What sets “Raavsaaheb” apart is the meticulous attention to detail and groundbreaking visuals. The trailer, unveiled today, offers a glimpse into a world of eerie suspense, leaving viewers wondering who or what the cast is after. The top-of-the-line prosthetic and VFX work will undoubtedly leave audiences astonished, as they embark on a journey through a thrilling and enigmatic storyline.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi commented “Raavsaaheb” is not just a film; it’s an experience that will challenge your senses and leave you craving for more. With its compelling narrative, exceptional performances, and captivating visuals, this environmental thriller is poised to captivate audiences like never before and we cannot wait for audiences to see the film”

Nikhil Mahajan, Director shared “With ‘Raavsaaheb,’ we aim to redefine the boundaries of storytelling in the genre of thrillers. We have crafted a story that will not only haunt but also intrigue audiences. What truly sets ‘Raavsaaheb’ apart is the relentless pursuit of perfection in every frame. We’ve invested significant effort into creating groundbreaking visuals. The trailer, with its eerie suspense, is just a glimpse of the enigmatic world we’ve created, and we are eager for viewers to join us on this thrilling journey.”

The release date of “Raavsaaheb” will be announced soon.

