Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni Shares Throwback Video of Her Thailand Getaway

Sonalee Kulkarni, a delightful Marathi actress in the industry, currently boasts a staggering 2 million Instagram followers. Beyond her acting prowess, she is a passionate globetrotter, always on the lookout for new adventures. Whether it’s the breathtaking landscapes or the delectable local cuisines, she never misses a chance to share her travel experiences. Recently, she returned from a summer escapade in the enchanting city of Thailand. The trip was a blast, and today, she’s ready to spill all the exciting details of her throwback journey, filled with joy and excitement.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Thailand Vacation Appearance-

Sharing a glimpse of her tropical adventure in Thailand, Sonalee Kulkarni took to her Instagram post. In the first appearance, she’s seen exploring, capturing the beauty of Maeklong Railway Market, and having a great time. She also shared a video of a train, adding to the charm of the place. She then gave a sneak peek of a floating market and a selfie of herself, radiating joy and happiness in Bangkok.

For the photoshoot, she flaunts her Western avatar in a multi-colored highlighted butterfly theme background. In the next appearance, she shows her Tiffany’s show fountain. The actress also visited the Sanctuary of Truth temple in Pattaya and showed the antique structure of the temple, which flaunts her dazzling appearance. Lastly, she also gave a silhouette hour appearance.

She captioned her post, “#throwback to a quick getaway in #thailand 🇹🇭.”

