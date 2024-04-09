Movies | Celebrities

Here is the list of Marathi actresses who celebrated Gudi Padwa at home in style. Check out the photos below.

Gudi Padwa, the Indian festival, marks the Marathi New Year, which is celebrated with the hoisting of a Gudi, symbolizing victory. This festival symbolizes spring, new beginnings, traditional rituals, and family gatherings. Here’s how Indian celebrities, from Amruta Khanvilkar to Sonalee Kulkarni, celebrated the festival at home.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Wishing for Gudi Padwa, Amruta shared several photos with the caption, “Gudi Padwachya khoop khoop subhecha.” The actress wore a beautiful peach-pink silk saree with a sleeveless blouse. The golden choker, earrings, and nath complemented her traditional look. She posed with Gudi beside her with a Pooja plate. Her smile shows positivity and enthusiasm for the New Year.

Sonali Kulkarni

The charismatic Sonali, embracing the festival with her adorable family, wore a dark blue silk saree and kept her accessories minimal, reflecting the simplicity and warmth of the occasion. She posed, joining hands with her husband and pretty daughter, celebrating the festival in the most heartwarming way. Welcoming the New Year with family, as Sonali did, is indeed a special and cherished moment.

Sonalee Kulkarni

The charming Sonalee, welcoming the New Year with elegance and dedication, chose a beautiful yellow silk saree, which she adorned with attractive golden accessories. Celebrating the festival, the actress showcased a glimpse of Pooja and Bhog, her every move reflecting her commitment to making this festival delightful. Sonalee’s celebration was a true testament to the grandeur of Gudi Padwa.

