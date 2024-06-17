Sonali Kulkarni Redefines Retro Charm In Red Floral Saree, See How

Sonali Kulkarni is a popular Indian actress known for her impactful performance in the Marathi film industry. Besides being a talented actress, she is a queen of fashion who keeps experimenting with new trends and bringing something refreshing for her fans, just like the new look redefining the retro trend in the red saree.

Sonali Kulkarni’s Retro Look In Red Saree

Embracing the six-yard elegance, Sonali wore a red saree with a white floral print, resembling a retro vibe. She added a touch of contemporary style by pairing her simple red saree look with a golden designer blouse. The actress opts for a sheer blouse embellished with intricate golden work. In the contrasting Indo-Western look, the actress looks super stunning.

But wait, that’s not all! Sonali added a desi tadka with her makeup and accessories. She left her hair open, styled in beautiful wavy curls. With smokey black eyes, shiny cheeks, and glossy pink lips, the actress completes her desi swag. The long jhumkas, bangles, and ring added a touch of sophistication.

Sonali showcases her mesmerizing side in the captivating moments, wearing an elegant red saree. Throughout the video, the actress flaunts her desh swag like a pro. Her charisma in the desi avatar is irresistible, and we can’t get over her charm in the photos. Undeniably, she is the queen of hearts.