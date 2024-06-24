[Pics] Sonali Kulkarni Flaunts Vintage Fashion In Stripes Printed Saree With Sleeveless Blouse

Sonali Kulkarni is a well-known Indian actress who made a stunning impression in the Marathi cinema industry. Aside from being a wonderful actress, she is a fashion queen who constantly experiments with new trends and brings something new to her followers, such as the new style redefining the vintage trend in the ethnic look. Check out the photos below!

Sonali Kulkarni’s Printed Saree With Sleeveless Blouse-

Embracing the six-yard elegance, Sonali Kulkarni looks gorgeous in an ivory saree with a black striped print and a multicolored floral dropped end piece resembling a vintage vibe. She added a touch of contemporary style by pairing her simple ethnic look with a black sleeveless blouse. The actress opts for a sheer blouse embellished with intricate golden work. In the contrasting Indian look, the actress looks super stunning and flaunts her elegance. The outfit is from the Kawaii fashion label, and it cost Rs. 6,500.

Sonali Kulkari’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Sonali added a desi tadka with her own elegant touch. She styled her hair open with a side partition. With smokey black eyes, shiny cheeks, and creamy dark peach lips, the actress completes her desi swag. The actress opts for black and silver pearl embellishment ear studs, a long necklace, and a bangle, which add a touch of sophistication. In the photos, Sonali Kulkarni poses while sitting and opts for striking and mesmerizing expressions for the Instagram photoshoot.

