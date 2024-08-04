Sonalee Kulkarni’s Stylish Look In Co-Ord Set, Prajakta Mali’s Elegance In Purple-Pink Saree

When it comes to fashion, Sonalee Kulkarni and Prajakta Mali are among the names that keep their best foot forward and never disappoint their fans. Their Instagram feed proves their exquisite sense of fashion, and recently, the actresses have amazed fans with their incredible looks, proving their Instagram Style Icon. Let’s take a look below.

Sonalee Kulkarni And Prajakta Mali’s Fashionable Looks-

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Co-Ord Set

Sonalee Kulkarni flaunts her promotional look in a western three-piece set for the Houde Charcha movie. The co-ord set features a stylish black and white printed top, matching flared bottom, and jacket, offering a cohesive and trendy look. Sonalee opts for a sleek, braid hairstyle that complements the contemporary vibe. Her makeup is fresh and vibrant, focusing on glowing skin, defined brows, and red lip color, and she opts for a black necklace that adds a pop of glamour.

Prajakta Mali’s Saree Elegance

Prajakta Mali looks stunning in a saree look. The saree features a beautiful blend of purple and pink hues with intricate floral embellishments and is paired with pink with a silver shimmery sleeveless blouse that adds to its allure. Prajakta’s hairstyle looks stylish in a bun hairstyle that complements the saree. Her makeup looks classic and refined, with subtle eye makeup, a peach lip color, and a touch of highlighter for a radiant finish. She stylish looks multi-color necklace, matching earrings, kadas and rings to compliment her look.

Sonalee Kulkarni and Prajakta Mali showcase their unique styles, Sonalee with her modern co-ord set, and Prajakta with her elegant saree. Their looks highlight their fashion senses and how they gracefully embrace different styles.