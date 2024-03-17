Check Out: Sonalee Kulkarni’s Looks Like A Vision Of Ethereal Beauty In A Peach Tissue Saree

Sonalee Kulkarni is a gorgeous, skilled, and versatile actress in the Marathi film industry. Thanks to her amazing on-screen performances, she has a large following. The actress has once again taken over the internet with her traditional avatar! She has wowed audiences with her acting ability and embraced her passion for design with her exceptional clothing choices. This time, she attracts our attention in every type of attire. The amazingly talented actress recently took to her Instagram handle, setting our hearts aflutter with captivating pictures. Take a look below-

Sonalee Kulkari’s Ethnic Peach Saree Appearance-

The diva opted for this beautiful peach saree as she attended Zee Gaurav Puraskar 2024. The actress donned a peach with multi-colored floral printed deep V-neckline, sleeveless blouse, and paired with a peach tissue fabric saree with a silver lace embellished border. She fashioned her hair in a tight bun hairstyle. The diva applied peach shade makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, purple eyeliner, blushy cheeks, and creamy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a white pearl embellished gold choker and a ring. In the pictures, the actress looks like a vision in a saree, radiating elegance and grace with every posture.

Did you like seeing Sonalee's ethnic appearance? Let us know your opinions in the comments below