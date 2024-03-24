Traditional Charm: Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni & Priya Bapat Grace The Occasion In Elegant Sarees

Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Priya Bapat are prominent actresses in the Indian film industry, known for their talent and style. When it comes to sarees, each of them brings a unique flair and elegance to the traditional Indian attire. They often choose sarees that exude timeless charm and sophistication. Their saree choices lean towards classic motifs, intricate embroidery, and rich fabrics like silk and chiffon. They blend traditional elements with modern silhouettes, creating a graceful and captivating look.

Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni & Priya Bapat’s Saree Appearance-

Sai Tamhankar

The gorgeous beauty shared a picture series of herself on Instagram in a black-silver and gold saree. The outfit consists of a black-silver and gold deep V-neckline, a half-sleeved blouse, paired with a black-silver handloom tissue fabric with a gold border saree with a pleated end piece. The outfit is from Hut And Looms. She fashioned her hair in a puffed braided bun hairstyle. The diva applied heavy base makeup with brown and black eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver neckpiece and a ring.

Sonalee Kulkarni

The beautiful actress looks gorgeous in a yellow and red saree. The outfit comprises a shiny red round neckline, a half-sleeve plain blouse, and a yellow and red duo-colored saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted straight hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup, black eyeliner, shimmery cheeks, and red matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a multi-colored long necklace, ear studs, and a maroon moon-shaped bindi.

Priya Bapat

The stunning diva looks elegant in a pink and black saree. The outfit comprises a pink strappy, sleeveless, deep-neckline blouse paired with a black, silver, pink, and orange threadwork embellished saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a tight, low bun hairstyle. The diva did her simple base makeup with light pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver, pink stone, pearl choker, a gold kada, and a black bindi.

