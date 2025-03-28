Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Ground Zero’ gets a release date

The teaser for Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi, has been released, offering a preview of the action-packed film. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the movie is based on real-life events and is set in Kashmir. It is scheduled to hit theatres on April 25.

The teaser begins with a message from a militant group addressing the Indian Prime Minister, followed by visuals of an attack on soldiers. The narrative then shifts to Emraan Hashmi’s character, BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, who is assigned a crucial mission. The film follows his operation against a key militant leader in 2003. Dubey was later awarded the Kirti Chakra for his bravery.

The teaser highlights the challenges of the mission while also raising deeper questions about the situation in Kashmir. Hashmi’s character is seen reflecting on the region and its people, hinting at the film’s broader themes beyond military action.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero features Sai Tamhankar in a supporting role. The film aims to blend high-stakes action with an emotional narrative, focusing on the experiences of those involved in such missions.

Emraan Hashmi, last seen in Tiger 3, has several projects lined up, including Goodachari 2 and Awarapan 2. With its real-life inspiration and intense storyline, Ground Zero is expected to attract audiences looking for a gripping cinematic experience.

