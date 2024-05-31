Channel Sonalee Kulkarni And Saie Tamhankar’s Glamour In Stunning Body-Hugging Dresses

Fashion has no boundaries. Whether you are an actress or a common person, your style speaks louder than your identity. Just like that, Marathi entertainment industry actresses Sonalee Kulkarni and Saie Tamhankar never miss a chance to capture attention with their fashion choices wherever they go. Recently, they graced their look in body-hugging dresses. Take inspiration to channel your diva inside like the actresses.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Maroon Body-hugging Gown

Embrace your style like never before in a maroon bodycon gown, just as Sonalee is doing. This actress’s outfit will help channel your inner diva with its grandeur and charm. The butterfly neckline pattern embellished with intricate motif work around the neck looks stunning. The velvet body-hugging fit emphasizes her jaw-dropping figure. The royal allure and simplicity caught our attention. This can be a perfect fit to rock the cocktail party.

Saie Tamhankar’s Sheer Body-hugging Trail Gown

Redefining the trend, Saie makes a staggering appearance in a sheer black gown that will help you channel your inner diva in a daring fit. The actress wore a sheer black gown with a back bralette and bottom covered with mesh detail, raising the glamour quotient. The golden details add a dazzling touch, while the fitting bodice, followed by a fishtail, defines her picturesque figure. This stunning look is a good choice to slay the red carpet moment.