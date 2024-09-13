Style Wars: Shriya Pilgaonkar vs. Saie Tamhankar: Who Wore Co-ord Set Better?

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saie Tamhankar are well-known actresses who have cemented their status as style icons. Their fashion sense is incredible, and they can pull off any look. Whatever they wear becomes the latest fashion. The actress has recently stepped up her fashion game. The divas came together for a fashion battle in co-ord set. See below for their fashion appearance.

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saie Tamhankar’s Western Outfit-

Shriya Pilgaonkar in a Green Co-ord Set-

Shriya Pilgaonkar displays appeal in a chic blue striped co-ord outfit. The outfit has a light collar, puffed full sleeves, a button-up elastic hip length skirt, and a pleated short skirt, highlighting her fashion-forward sensibility. The outfit is from Love Birds Studio. She completed her look with a short sleek side-parted wavy open hairdo. The actress went for a basic makeup look with matte lipstick. She finished the ensemble with silver ear hoops and white stilettos.

Saie Tamhankar in a Blue Co-ord Set

Saie Tamhankar embraces the co-ord trend in a stylish attire, revealing her trendy side. Saie oozes confidence in her fashionable pistachio green, pink, yellow, and blue printed strappy, sweetheart neckline keyhole bralette, which she matched with a blue satin elastic thigh-high slit dress. Her long middle-parted curly hair and dewy makeup with peach shimmery eyeshadow, and pink matte lips add a touch of elegance to the co-ord ensemble, making it a fashion statement.

Both actresses excel in their unique styles, making them fashion icons in their own right.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.