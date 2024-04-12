Saie Tamhankar Elevates Street Style Fashion In A Blue And White Crop Top And Jeans

The Marathi Mulgi Saie Tamhankar’s fresh appearance is taking the fashion world by storm. Regarding fashion, Saie Tamhankar believes in putting her best foot forward. Whether wearing wispy traditional sarees or jaw-dropping cut-out dresses, she can seamlessly pull everything together. In her most recent images, the diva is dramatic in a blue and white crop top and jeans. Her gorgeous casual outfit has set a fashion trend ablaze.

Saie Tamhankar’s Casual Appearance-

Saie Tamhankar looks effortlessly stylish in her blue and white crop top and jeans. The crop top’s stand collar and sleeveless design add a modern twist to the outfit, while the zip closure adds a hint of functionality and urban flair. The blue and white tie-dye pattern adds visual interest and a relaxed vibe to the ensemble, perfect for a casual yet fashionable look. Paired with dark and light blue square patchwork embroidered high-waisted jeans, the outfit creates a striking contrast and adds a playful element.

Her hair is styled in a sleek middle-parted ponytail, adding to its laid-back charm. For makeup, Saie chose a heavy base look, focusing on dramatic shimmery eyeshadow and a nude matte lip color that complements the relaxed vibe of her ensemble. She opts for black stilettos, which complement the casual yet stylish vibe of her outfit.

