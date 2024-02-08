Midweek Blues: Saie Tamhankar Sizzles In Denim Zipper Dress, See Photos

The Marathi Mulgi Saie Tamhankar takes the fashion world by storm with her new look. The actress is known for her unique styling sense, whether ethnic or western; she makes every look worth stealing. However, Saie revives the denim trend this time with an unexpected spin. So, let’s dive into her full denim glam.

Saie Tamhankar’s Blue Denim Style

Saie brings a refreshing look in a denim zipper dress in the captivating denim trend. She dons a blue denim mini dress from the fashion house Mellowdrama. The outfit features puffy sleeves, giving her a trendy touch and attractive appearance. What caught our attention was the zipper pattern in the front. The side zipper raises the sensuousness. The actress created a thigh-high slit pattern, leaving the zip open. In the electric blue ensemble, Saie Tamhankar exudes wow vibes.

Talking about the key points of Saie’s look, the actress creates charismatic visuals with her makeup and accessories. The open tresses in a wavy style suit her trendy look. The smokey, shiny eye makeup goes well with her ensemble. The rosy nude lips and shiny cheeks complete her glam. A pair of golden hoops adds a sparkling touch to her trendy glam. The black criss-cross heels create a wow moment in these viral photos. Her denim style inspires many, and we love Saie’s attitude to carry this look.

Are you, too, loving Saie Tamhankar's new look?