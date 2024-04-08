Movies | Celebrities

You've probably already chosen your Gudi Padwa clothing, but what about your hairstyle? Here are some ideas from Marathi actresses for the event.

Gudi Padwa is approaching, therefore it’s time to start planning our outfits, including what to do with our hair. Choosing a hairstyle might be difficult, but don’t fret; here are some lovely but simple Marathi celebrity-approved hairstyles. All you need is a trustworthy comb to bring out the natural flush of your locks and glam yourself up for the Gudi Padwa. We’ve assembled some hairdo inspiration for Gudi Padwa, from Sonalee Kulkarni to Amruta Khanvilkar.

Marathi Actresses Saree Hairstyle Ideas Appearance-

Mitali Mayekar In Half-Tied Hairstyle

Try a simple yet elegant hairstyle on Gudi Padwa, just like the stunning Mitali Mayekar. Start to comb your hair and create a center part. Then, gather all of your hair in the mane and secure it with a fashionable clip, leaving the rest open with a curly hairdo. TA-DA! You are done. This half-tied hairstyle with a saree looks great and adds elegance to your look.

Prajakta Mali In Messy Bun Hairstyle

If you want to look effortlessly chic, take inspiration from the lovely Prajakta Mali. This diva is known for her bold hairstyles and provides us with another easy, breezy choice. Begin by puffing your front section of hair and loose front flicks, then tie half of it with earlocks and tuck it in the back into a loose, messy low bun. You have a sleek and beautiful hairstyle that takes little to no effort.

Sonalee Kulkarni In Bun Hairstyle

If you want a basic, popular hairdo, look to Sonalee Kulkarni, who never fails to charm. She styled her hair into an effortless bun, adding refinement to her overall look. To achieve this look, pull all of your hair back and tuck it into a bun at the back of your head, and you can style it with white mogra gajra. So, if you want a simple but appealing look, channel Sonalee with this hairstyle.

Mithila Palkar In Tight Bun Hairstyle

Check out Mithila Palkar’s hairdo inspiration. This style will help you stand out. It’s simple: split your hair in the center and tightly draw it off in a low bun, then match it with white mogra gajra for an exquisitely straightforward look. It’s perfect for bringing energy into your style.

Prajakta Koli In Sleek Straight Hairstyle

If you enjoy the classic and timeless sleek middle-parted straight, this hairstyle inspired by the lovely Prajakta Koli is ideal for you. It’s simple to apply and excellent for a fuss-free but elegant look. Begin by brushing your hair to make it smooth and tangle-free.

Genelia In Bun Hairstyle

This hairstyle is ideal for those who want a bun yet prefer a flat and smooth look. To begin, flatten the hair on the crown. Then, middle-part and comb the hair back into a bun, tucking in a white mogra gajra to complete the look.

Mrunmayee Deshpande In Wavy Hairstyle

The diva opted for a stylish, sleek, wavy hairstyle with a center parting to complement her ethnic saree. Remember to spray your hair with heat protection first and then with a setting hair spray to ensure the sleek look lasts all day.

Amruta Khanvilkar In Puffed Bun Hairstyle

Try an Amruta-inspired bun hairstyle to style the saree look. She opted for a middle-parted, puffed, half-tucked, and pulled-all hair in a bun tucked with dark red roses. This bun hairstyle pairs well with a saree and adds grace to your overall look.

Saie Tamhankar In Tight Bun Hairstyle

To achieve Saie Tamhankar’s style, section your hair in the middle. Smooth the style cream through your hair, then slick it back with a detangling/boar bristle brush. Secure all of the hair and tie it in a bun. For an ethnic look, add red roses to the bun.

Priya Bapat In Straight Hairstyle

Priya Bapat opted for an understated yet stylish look that showcased her playful side while maintaining an air of sophistication. To copy an actress’s hairstyle, try parting your hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle, which elevates her overall look.

Which hairstyle will you opt for, Gudi Padwa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.