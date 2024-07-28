Saie Tamhankar Vs. Prajakta Mali: Who Nails The Black Saree Look Better?

Black sarees have always been a timeless fashion choice, exuding elegance and sophistication. When two stunning personalities like Saie Tamhankar and Prajakta Mali don black sarees, it’s a fashion face-off worth noting. Both ladies bring their unique flair to the classic black saree, making it hard to choose who nails the look better.

Saie Tamhankar And Prajakta Mali’s Black Saree-

Saie Tamhankar

Saie Tamhankar opts for a traditional black saree for special occasions. The outfit features a black with pink embroidery border dropped end piece, adding a touch of luxury to her look. Saie drapes her saree in a classic style, with a halter deep neckline and a sleeveless embroidery blouse highlighting her beautiful craftsmanship and graceful figure. Saie keeps her hair in a sleek bun, which complements the traditional vibe of her saree. Her makeup is elegant, with a magenta lip, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a subtle glow on her cheeks. Saie’s accessories with statement gold jewelry, including long silver earrings and bindi, enhance the regal feel of her ensemble.

Prajakta Mali

Prajakta Mali chooses a contemporary black saree with minimalistic design elements, focusing on the fabric’s texture and flow. Prajakta wore a sheer with silver embellishment all over the saree with a dropped end piece, which showcases a modern draping style, and styles with a deep sweetheart neckline, sleeves sequin blouse, giving the saree a fresh and trendy appeal. Prajakta leaves her hair in a middle-partition low ponytail hairstyle, adding glam to her look. She opts for natural makeup with neutral lips, soft eyeshadow, and a hint of blush, keeping it fresh and youthful. Prajakta accessories minimally with delicate silver oxidized earrings, a necklace, a maang tikka, an armlet, and bangles, maintaining a traditional and understated look.

Saie Tamhankar and Prajakta Koli brought their unique styles to the black saree, making it hard to choose a clear winner. Saie’s look is perfect for those who love a touch of modern glam, while Prajakta’s ensemble is ideal for fans of classic elegance with a twist.