Take Cues To Wear Traditional Saree In Unique Style From Amruta Khanvilkar & Sonalee Kulkarni

The charm of traditional sarees is timeless. Whether you drape it with a contemporary blouse or add trendiness with makeup, the allure of six yards of elegance never fails to take center stage. And if you wonder what new you can do with vintage, then take clues from Amruta Khanvilkar and Sonalee Kulkarni to drape traditional sarees in a unique way.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Unique Saree Look

Wow, wow, and wow! Amruta proves to be an inspiration for today’s generation. The diva drapes a black silk saree crafted with golden prints and a deep v-neck blouse. Her style of pinning up the pallu looked refreshing and attractive. She flaunted her curves with the long pallu and opted for smokey eye makeup, bold lips, and minimal accessories to rock her look in a contemporary way.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Unique Saree Style

On the other hand, Sonalee’s saree style looks traditional, but the actress added a bold touch with a sleeveless round-neck blouse. The actress draped a beautiful yellow printed saree simply. She pined all the plates of her pallu on her shoulder, making it hustle-free. She added a traditional touch with her open hairstyle, Chandra bindi, nath, long necklace, and bangles.

So, Amruta Khanvilkar or Sonalee Kulkarni, which way of draping a traditional saree do you prefer? Share your choice in the comments box.