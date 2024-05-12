Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Stunning in a Beautiful Red Organza Saree, Watch Video!

The beautiful Amruta Khanvilkar, a well-known personality in the entertainment industry, is known for her outstanding on-screen performances and excellent sense of style. Her skill in choosing the ideal ensemble is very admirable. Today, she appeared stunningly in a red organza saree, highlighting her style. Please take a look below and be inspired by her stylish choices.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Red Organza Saree Appearance-

Amruta Khanvilkar knows how to steal the stage with simple attire, and we adore this stunning saree. In this stunning red organza saree, the Marathi actress embraces her ethnicity. The saree’s look is enhanced by the floral embroidered border with a see-through saree with a dropped end piece. Simultaneously, the dazzling borders provide a refinement to the six-yard saree. Amruta wears a six-yard saree with a square neckline and a sleeveless red blouse. In her stunning saree, the actress appears to be a desi girl. The outfit is from Suta Bombay, and it costs Rs. 24,550.

Amruta’s Beauty Appearance-

Amruta elevates her look with a gold and diamond-embellished layered necklace, a choker, earrings, and bangles. She keeps it simple with a puffed bun hairstyle with floral tucked in the bun. Her minimal makeup, with blushy pink eyeshadow and matte pink lips, gives her a desi touch. In contrast, the small red bindi looks beautiful. She completes her statement traditional look with beige heels. In the video, the actress looked beautiful in an organza saree and showed her beautiful smile.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.