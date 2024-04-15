Movies | Celebrities

Amruta Khanvilkar Rocks The Denim Trend In A Blue Vest And Skirt

Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar posted pictures of herself on Instagram in a classy blue vest and skirt.

Author: Srushti Gharat
The stunning Amruta Khanvilkar, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, is not just known for her exceptional on-screen performances but also for her impeccable fashion sense. Her ability to select the perfect ensemble is truly commendable. Today, she confidently rocked a blue denim vest and skirt, showcasing her unique style. Take a look below to get inspired by her fashion choices.

Amruta Khanvilkar In Blue Vest And Skirt-

Amruta Khanvilkar effortlessly captivated attention with her ensemble, starting with a daring deep black V-neckline bralette that perfectly accentuated her bust. She then donned a sleeveless denim crop vest adorned with glinting silver buttons. The deep blue hue of the vest added a touch of elegance to the ensemble, balancing the sleekness of the bralette with a hint of casual flair. She completed the look with a matching curved fitted skirt, its flared hemline gracefully skimming the ankles.

Amruta’s Glamorous Appearance-

Her hair is styled in middle-parted loose waves that cascade down her shoulders, framing her radiant smile and accentuating her natural beauty. Accessorizing with minimalist gold rings and bracelets and a pair of black stilettos, Amruta completed her look with minimal makeup, applying soft eyeshadow, kajal kohl, highlighted cheeks, and nude matte lips. She flaunts her stunning denim outfit with a charming attitude in the pictures.

