Amruta Khanvilkar is a fashion lover. Her wardrobe is full of stunning dresses. Let's check out her look in an incredible black mirror-work dress.

The gorgeous Amruta Khanvilkar is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry. She has received a great deal of praise for her on-screen appearances. She is also prominent for her impeccable fashion sense. The actress has an outstanding outfit selection quality. Today, she again opted for a gorgeous look in a black mirror work dress. Take a look below.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Dazzling Black Mirror Work Dress Appearance-

The stunning diva is known for making bold fashion statements in the industry. This time, she opted for a stunning black strappy, sleeveless, leaf design neckline that elevates her dress look; her dress has a fit-and-flare style accentuating Amruta’s curves, side waistline slit with mirror work embellished on the front end appearance, which enhances the charm of her look. Karn Malhotra designed the outfit.

Amruta chose a sleek, wavy, side-parted hairstyle for her hair, allowing her to focus on the dress. Her makeup features a shimmery gold eyeshadow, smudge eyeliner, kajal kohl, and peach matte lips, adding glamour without overpowering the look. She kept her accessories minimalist as she opted for black ear studs and gold rings and paired them with black heels, which added height and sophistication. In the pictures, she flaunts her curvy-toned physique with graceful expressions.

