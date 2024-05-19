Amruta Khanvilkar Turns ‘Masakali’ Showcasing Classical Dance Moves On ‘Satranga’ Song

After enjoying a fun-filled London vacation with her parents, Amruta Khanvilkar is back with a bang. Rejuvenating her energy, the actress treats her fans with a sneak peek into her dance. The diva is an active social media user who loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life. This time, the diva turns ‘Masakali’, flaunting her classical moves in the latest post shared on her Instagram handle.

Amruta dropped a video that is beautifully grabbing attention with her classical dance moves. Her expressions and syncing pattern are a treat to the eyes. With such dancing art, Amruta is undeniably one of the most talented stars in the town. From her hand gestures to her transformation into another step, she defines elegance effortlessly with her classical dance.

However, Amruta’s traditional glam was too beautiful to ignore. The actress graced her look in a skin-toned plain anarkali with a matching pajama and dupatta. She left her hair open, adding a mesmerizing touch. The long jhumkas is a masterpiece that effortlessly elevates Amruta’s elegance in traditional attire. The smokey eye shadow accentuates her beautiful eyes, shiny cheeks, cute pink lips, and small bindi, giving her oh-so-pretty visuals.

With the alluring makeup, Amruta nailed her classical dance performance, but her expressions were too intimidating. She performed on Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer song Satranga from the blockbuster film Animal.