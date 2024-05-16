Amruta Khanvilkar Unveils Challenges She Faced Travelling With Her Parents Says, “Can’t Keep Them Alone”

Amruta Khanvilkar is a famous Indian actress who rules hearts with her on-screen presence. With her acting skills, she has proved to be a good actor. However, she is not just a good actor but a good daughter in real life. This is because she took time off her work to take her parents on a trip to London. However, this trip was not easy, and the actress talked about the challenges she faced in her vacation photo dump.

Amruta’s photo series captures the experiences she shared with her parents during her London adventure. From exploring the streets to indulging in Indian cuisine, their journey was filled with adventure. The photos reflect the joy on her parents’ faces and Amruta’s excitement in the city.

However, the actress, with a long caption, talked about the challenges she faced taking her parents on vacation. Firstly, she mentioned, “Travelling with parents after a certain age is like travelling with kids …. The topmost priority is their food, followed by the energy they have to walk around … taking pictures and videos so that they can show them to their friends and medicines … the list is longer.”

Further, Amruta talked about how her parents reacted, “Life comes back to a circle … doesn’t it. Ps – mere wale toh you can’t keep them alone together for long biscuits ke upar behes shuru ho jaati hain.”

Amruta’s struggle was real as they had a hectic time, “Day 1 – waited patiently at the airport for 6 hours cos our check in was at 3 pm. Walked three floors with all the samnan yes I got all the samaan don’t get all judgy on me yet 😜”

Lastly, the actress revealed the challenge of finding food that tasted like home food in a foreign city, “Roamed around china town in search of rice n vegetable gravy 😝Came home n crashed 🤓.”