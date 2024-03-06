Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni Effortlessly Grace Maharashtrian Heritage In A Multi-colored Paithani Saree

Sonalee Kulkarni is a beautiful, talented, and versatile actress in the Marathi cinema industry. She has won over a lot of fans with her outstanding on-screen roles. Furthermore, she is frequently praised for her dedication to her culture and passion for Marathi cinema. She has dazzled with her acting abilities and embraced her passion for fashion with her outstanding outfit selections. This time, she catches our eye in every form of clothing.

With her traditional avatar, she’s taking over the internet once more! The highly talented actress recently shared a video on her Instagram profile that captured our attention. Sonalee appears to be a vision in the video, exuding grace and beauty in every motion while wearing a multi-colored paithani saree.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Traditional Appearance-

The beautiful diva shows her elegance in a multi-colored paithani saree and posted a beautiful video showing her lovely avatar on Instagram. The actress donned an orange and gold with multi-colored peacock threadwork embroidered round neckline and half-sleeves blouse paired with orange and gold buttons printed with a multi-colored peacock and munia border threadwork embroidered saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a side part and set it on one side. The actress applied minimal makeup with black eyeliner, blushy cheeks, and pink matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a long white and gold necklace, matching earrings, a moon-shaped bindi, a nose ring, kadas, and a ring. In the video, she enjoys her happy moments and flaunts her stunning saree with a bright smile.

Did you like watching Sonalee Kulkarni’s traditional appearance? Let us know your opinion in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.