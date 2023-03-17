Urfi Javed is a fashion Influencer who has brought some unusual and out-of-box styles which she can majorly don. The young model and actress has garnered huge fame after her participation in the Television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss’s OTT version, in 2021. The first season was hosted by the popular filmmaker Karan Johar. Earlier, she used to get paid for her role from 25k to 30k. Her traveling car is worth 25 lakhs. Her estimated net worth is around 40 to 50 lakhs. And Urfi Javed Net Worth currently is around 172 crores, as the reports of Hindustan New Hub.

Urfi Javed’s Life Story She was born in North India, Lucknow. Urfi belongs to a Muslim family. The diva completed her schooling in Lucknow city in school City Montessori School. Later, to complete her education, she secured a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Amity University. Her date of birth is 15th October 1997.

Urfi Javed’s Interest In Fame Urfi Javed kickstarted her journey as a singer for Sony TV back in 2016. Later, she was featured in the controversial show Bigg Boss OTT. Now the tables have turned. She is busy with modeling more than singing. The actress regularly shares updates on her Instagram account, which has been liked and viewed by millions of people. At the same time, her unique and sartorial fashion choice doesn’t get much appreciated. However, she enjoys a huge fan following throughout the world.

Urfi Javed’s Boyfriend She once dated Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat, but they didn’t last long and broke up within a year. However, Paras Kalnawat meets Urfi Javed at events coincidentally. On her last birthday, the actor wished her with warm words on his Instagram story.

Reaction Of Urfi Javed’s Father Urfi’s father was never okay with his career choice and never supported her. Instead, he tortured her not only mentally but physically. She revealed this in one of her interviews. After surviving the ill behavior of her father, she ran away from home with her other two sisters to New Delhi for work. Her father’s name is Ifru Javed. As per Urfi Javed, he is not a good person.

Urfi Javed’s Family Not many know about the family but are aware of her sisters. Urfi Javed has two sisters. In comparison, her mother’s name is Zakia Sultana. The names of her sisters are Asfi Javed and Dolly Javed, both younger than her. Urfi Javed believes in hard work and never giving up. Also, she is quite blunt with her statements. And often, her direct statement buzzes in headlines.

Uorfi Aka Urfi Javed On Social Media The fashion blogger is very active on her Instagram account. Currently, she has 4.1 million followers, and the number is increasing daily. The actress keeps herself engaged with her fans and followers sharing daily updates and fashion goals. Her unique, bold, and experimenting fashion sometimes faces backlash from the viewers, and there are many disrespectful comments under her posts. There are very few who respect her style statement.

But her never giving up attitude does not let her down. And she keeps on experimenting with new things to present in front of us. Her fashion is such that no one can actually carry her.

Urfi Javed On TV There are a number of serials she has worked in, beginning from Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania to MTV Splitsvilla 14. 2022 MTV Splitsvilla (season 14) Contestant Music Video: Haye Haye Yeh Mujboori, Befikra, Tere Ishq Mein, etc. 2021 Bigg Boss OTT (season 1) Contestant 2020 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Advocate Shivani Bhatia Kasautii Zindagii Kay Tanisha Chakraborty Aye Mere Humsafar Payal Sharma 2018–2019 Daayan Nandini 2017 Meri Durga Aarti Singhania Bepannaah Bella Kapoor Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie Kamini Joshi Jiji Maa Shravani Purohit/Piyali Sehgal 2016–2017 Chandra Nandini Princess Chhaya 2016 Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania Avni Pant

Urfi Javed FAQ’s