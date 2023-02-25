Taapsee Pannu has established herself as one of the most versatile Indian actresses, making a name for herself in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema industries. By speaking up and taking on challenging parts, the Chashme Badoor actor has never shied away from doing so, and for that, she has garnered many accolades.

The actress that plays Pink is very open regarding her wardrobe choices and speaks out on social issues. Pannu adores the saree and continually discovers new ways to drape the nine yards, inspiring us with her unique style and showing it off.

Check out the actress’s bold saree ensembles –

The Thappad actress was chosen for a movie’s advertising. The dhoti pants were made of a floral fabric that matched the long peplum-style blouse’s dramatic ruffled sleeves. Her lively and cheery appearance was completed by a brilliant yellow drape that served as the pallu and had a tassel edge.

The Manmarziyaan actor chose a straightforward white turtleneck top. However, she accessorized it with a vivid orange drape by Abhinav Mishra to demonstrate how to wear a simple ribbed top as a blouse. Taapsee’s casual outfit was finished off by neatly braided hair.

The Badla actress entered wearing a metallic saree with a copper color. She chose yet another peplum-style top with a deep neck and showy sleeves, so she has a love spot for them. A straightforward black belt secured Taapsee Pannu’s clothing.

Taapsee is not simply a casual dresser; she can also dress up as needed. We were astounded by the Mulk actress’s elegant black Tarun Tahiliani saree dress, which was strapless and had shoulder embroidery. The actress finished her appearance with statement earrings and her hair pulled back from her face.

She chose a white saree with heavy gold embroidery since she was glamorous. She accessorized her outfit with a chic pearl necklace and the ruffled off-shoulder blouse that came with the Esha Sethi dress.

Taapsee continues to experiment with her appearance by mixing different textiles. She chose a straightforward denim sleeveless jacket and wore it below her triple-tone vertical striped saree as a blouse. White sneakers completed her attire and gave it a more laid-back appearance.

Which saree outfit of Taapsee Pannu's do you like the most?