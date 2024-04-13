Actor Vishal Kumar to be seen in Odia Web Series highlighting the dark side of social media

The well-known actor and popular social media influencer, Vishal Kumar, is all set to play a significant role in an upcoming Odia web series that aims to delve into the profound impact of social media on individuals. The series will primarily focus on the adverse effects of online platforms, and it is a unique project initiated by actress Subhashree Sahu in collaboration with Famesroot management. The primary goal of this innovative project is to shed light on the darker aspects of social media.

Subhashree Sahu is well-known for her active presence on social media. She has personally experienced the challenges of online negativity and has recently announced an initiative to raise awareness about the harmful consequences of virtual spaces, particularly for younger audiences. Drawing from her own encounters with social media trolls and cyberbullying, Sahu aims to use her platform to initiate important dialogues and address relevant issues that affect today’s youth.

The upcoming web series will focus on the challenges faced by young people who have been negatively impacted by the drawbacks of social media. The filming of this Odia web series will take place in Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand, highlighting the widespread and pervasive nature of these challenges.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Vishal Kumar emphasized the urgent need to address the impact of social media on the younger generation. “The influence of social media on our youth is a critical topic that demands attention,” he remarked. “I am thrilled to be part of a project that aims to shine a spotlight on these important issues.”

Subhashree Sahu reiterated the project’s mission, stating, “Having personally faced the negative effects of social media, I am determined to use this platform to bring awareness to the issues that require urgent attention.”

There is a trend towards converting social media into a constructive and empowering platform, encouraging responsible usage, and creating a secure digital environment. Subhashree Sahu’s personal encounters, which include the unsanctioned circulation of her private video earlier this year, have sparked significant discussions about online safety and the emotional consequences of digital exposure.