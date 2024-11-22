‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2′ Review: ‘Pulp’ drama done effectively

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

Rating – ***1/2 (3.5/5)

Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal G. Singgh, Shweta Tripathi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Arunoday Singh, Brijendra Kala, Anant V. Joshi & more

Directed by: Siddharth Sengupta

The landscape of OTT content has evolved significantly since the first season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein debuted. In the two years between its premiere and the arrival of Season 2, the abundance of content has led to an oversaturation of similar themes. Thrillers, in particular, have dominated the scene, making the arrival of another one less of an event. Yet, this very environment provides Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 the opportunity to stand out, thanks to its effective and intricate execution. By maintaining its pulpy essence while remaining riveting, the show carves a niche amidst the crowd.

Picking up where it left off, the show plunges further into morally ambiguous territory. The lines between “good” and “bad” blur as all characters exist in shades of grey. Purva (Anchal G. Singgh) is now kidnapped by Jalan (Arunoday Singh) after a bomb blast—plotted by Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin) to kill her—thus leaving Vikrant in a precarious situation. Meanwhile, Shikha (Shweta Tripathi) moves on with plans to marry someone else. Adding to the complexity, Guru (Gurmeet Choudhary) reappears in Purva’s life. Their shared history reveals his one-sided love for her, while she remains unwaveringly devoted to Vikrant. Guru’s re-entry serves as an attempt to save her, escalating the tangled web of lies, deceit, and conflicted emotions.

While the term “pulpy” is often overused and misapplied, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein genuinely embodies this genre in its most authentic sense. Historically, Indian entertainment has had a scarcity of well-executed pulp-oriented stories. The show’s first season rejuvenated the genre with a fresh approach, and Season 2 continues this tradition. The plot grows more complex, challenging creator and director Siddharth Sengupta to navigate tighter constraints. However, Sengupta proves his mastery, crafting a narrative that remains both engaging and true to its roots. Unlike many shows that inflate their scale in subsequent seasons, this series opts instead to deepen its character-driven complexities, raising the stakes organically.

Anchal G. Singgh as Purva delivers a standout performance yet again, exploring more layers of her character and showcasing an impressive range. Her ability to evoke fear with a simple smile, even in a slow-motion sequence, is remarkable. Despite her talent, it is criminal that she hasn’t received more work outside Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Undekhi (see what I did there?). Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi as Vikrant and Shikha also embrace the darker dimensions of their characters while remaining grounded in their core identities. Sengupta ensures that, despite their moral compromises, the protagonists never fully succumb to villainy, maintaining a delicate balance.

The supporting cast, including Brijendra Kala and Anant V. Joshi, inject humor and levity through their roles as Vikrant’s father and Golden, respectively. Their contributions are essential, adding relief without detracting from the overall tone. Gurmeet Choudhary as Guru, a new entrant, unfortunately, falls into the trope of an action hero despite moments of emotional depth. Still, he performs admirably within these constraints.

That said, the show isn’t without flaws. The convoluted plot occasionally strains credulity, particularly with Purva’s obliviousness to Vikrant’s numerous schemes against her. Jalan’s character, played by Arunoday Singh, is also underdeveloped, relying on clichéd elements despite hints of a deeper backstory. These shortcomings become more apparent as the episodes progress, with the narrative teetering on the edge of the bizarre.

Ultimately, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 may not replicate the novelty and inventiveness of its debut, but it deserves commendation for sustaining a balance between believability and dramatic tension. Its ability to make audiences deeply invested in its characters allows it to overcome its imperfections. Ending on a tantalizing cliffhanger, the series leaves viewers eagerly awaiting the next chapter.