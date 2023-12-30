Ahsaas Channa ups glam in ocean blue drape saree with sequinned frill blouse

Hold onto your fashion hats, because Ahsaas Channa just set the wedding guest style bar high with her traditional look! The gorgeous digital actress looked stunning in a breathtaking blue draped saree that costs more than your last shopping spree (Rs 49,400, to be precise). They call it the Oceanic Blue Drapery, and trust me, it’s not just an outfit—it’s a majestic voyage into the sea of opulence.

Ahsaas aces in blue saree

The saree itself is like a work of art, carefully crafted with the kind of blue that makes the sky jealous. But wait, there’s more! The heavy blouse is like the sidekick you didn’t know you needed, bedazzled with crystal beadwork and sequins, turning Ahsaas into the superhero of fashion. This ensemble doesn’t just make a statement; it screams, “I’m here to slay!”

Now, let’s talk about how Ahsaas dealt with the Delhi cold like a fashion ninja. She threw on a warm and fuzzy blazer, but being the style maven she is, she couldn’t resist teasing us by ditching it for a hot minute. A blazer may keep you warm, but Ahsaas proves that the real heat comes from turning up the fashion dial.

Check out photos:

But it’s not just about the clothes; it’s the whole package. Ahsaas completed her look with a touch of dewy makeup and long wavy locks that probably have their fan club by now. The result? A peek into a world of luxury that seamlessly blends tradition with a dash of contemporary finesse.

In the grand scheme of things, Ahsaas Channa didn’t just attend an event; she orchestrated a fashion symphony that left everyone humming in awe. Move over, trendsetters; there’s a new queen in town, and she’s draped in elegance, sprinkled with sequins, and ready to conquer the world—one stunning outfit at a time!